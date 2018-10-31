Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers fly over Norwegian Seas

The Russian Defence Ministry said they were scheduled and took place over international waters

Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers have conducted scheduled flights over neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

“Two strategic Tu-160 bombers perform a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas. The jets have reached the predetermined area to perform the flight task. The total flight duration will be about 10 hours, then the crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces will land at the domestic airfield,” the ministry said in a statement.

source: sputniknews.com