Ryanair announces new flights from Manchester to Rhodes & Chania

Ryanair announced on January 25 that it would be adding a new route from Manchester to Rhodes. The new flights will be on a bi-weekly basis, while the airline will also have additional flights to Chania as part of its 2018 summer itinerary running from June to October. The new additions to the itineraries will be available for reservation today (January 26th) on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair Sales & Marketing manager Nikolas Lardis said he was pleased to offer travellers the new flights, adding that some rates would go as low as 19.99 euros for flights starting from January 26 until the end of April and would available for booking until January 28 midnight.