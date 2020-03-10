Ryanair suspends all flights to and from Italy

Ryanair, Wizz Air and Norwegian have suspended all their flights to and from Italy. All domestic flights in the country will be suspended from tomorrow, March 11 and at least all international flights will be halted from Friday, March 13 until April 8.

The Italian government recently announced its decision to “quarantine” the entire country to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Passengers affected by changes to Ryanair’s schedule and the suspended flights have been notified and will either be reimbursed or receive a travel credit for any flight of the company in the coming 12 months.

Meanwhile, British Airways is also suspending all flights to Italy following a travel warning issued by the British Foreign Ministry in which the British citizens are urged to avoid travelling to Italy unless absolutely necessary.

The airline company today cancelled 60 flights to cities such as Milan, Venice, and Rome.

source tornosnews.gr

