Sacha Baron Cohen called out by gun store owner for trying to trick him for a “Who Is America?” sketch

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has been making headlines for his pranks on his upcoming Showtime series “Who Is America?” However, in February 2017, a gun store owner wasn’t fooled by the actor’s antics.

A Riverside, Calif. Gun store, Warrior One Guns & Ammo, agreed to participate in a documentary about a Hungarian immigrant wanting to buy a gun in the U.S. However, when the store’s owner, Norris Sweidan, finally saw the documentary subject in question, he quickly realized he was getting duped. The whole event was caught on surveillance camera.

“He comes in, off the bat you can see in the video I’m looking like, this guy does not look like a Hungarian immigrant. Tight-a– leather pants, a beard, it just didn’t fit,” he told FOX11. “The moment his words came out of his mouth I was like, ‘this guy is full of s—.”

When Cohen, in full disguise, asked to buy a gun, Sweidan says he immediately recognized the voice and called the celebrity prankster out.

“I’m looking at the producer and I’m just like, ‘am I being fooled right here?’” he said. “And I just kept looking at the guy and I was like, you’re Borat.’” he said, recognizing Cohen from the 2006 film.

Sweidan said that as soon as the actor realized the jig was up, he immediately turned and exited the store, leaving his camera crew behind. When he turned to the producers for answers that they weren’t able to give, Swedian says he’d finally had enough and threw them all out of his store.

“Once I knew it was Borat, we already know his game and his bulls—. So, we knew he’s here to make a mockery, and of what? Gun owners? The gun business? Gun shops?”

The incident, which took place last year, was likely meant to be a segment on “Who Is America,” which premiered on Showtime this week. As previously reported, the series sees Cohen disguising himself and tricking people into going along with segments in order to make fools out of them. Most recently, he tricked several gun rights activists and congressmen into appearing in a fake ad for a program that would arm students as young as four years old in a mock effort to curtail school shootings.

He’s reportedly also tricked Sarah Palin, Ted Koppel, Roy Moore, Joe Arpaio and more into appearing on the show.

“He was fake, the producers were fake, the show was fake, and Showtime is fake to be honest with you,” Sweidan concluded. “They want a real story, come talk to us. Well give you a real story.”

Source: foxnews