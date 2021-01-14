Sailing Olympian Leonidas Pelekanakis died of coronavirus-related complications

Leonidas Pelekanakis reportedly had no other health problems

At the age of just 58, Greek sailing Olympian Leonidas Pelekanakis died of a coronavirus-related complications.

Leonidas Pelekanakis reportedly had no other health problems.

Leonidas Pelekanakis started sailing from a very young age at the Piraeus Sailing Club and continued in many categories such as Finn, Star, Soling while he was one of the top athletes on the high seas with international distinctions.

In 1984, he participated in the Olympic Games together with Ilias Hatzipavlis and won the 6th place in the Star category in the Los Angeles event.

See Also:

Archaeologists may have discovered the birthplace of King Arthur: Legends come to life?

Twitter advocates freedom of internet and expression for Ugandan elections…