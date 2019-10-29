Salma Hayek, 53, shows off her curves in makeup-free bikini pic: “You haven’t aged a day” (photo)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Does anyone know her secret?

Salma Hayek’s turtle appreciation post just got upstaged — by the Oscar-nominated star’s bikini.

The 53-year-old actress — who triumphantly celebrated her most recent birthday with a jaw-dropping bikini photo — took to Instagram on Tuesday to gush about her love for “turtles on the beach.” Her smitten followers, however, couldn’t get past her curve-hugging, color-block bikini or her natural beauty.

 

I like #turtles on the beach 🐢 Me gustan las tortugas en la playa

Rocking beachy waves and posing seemingly makeup-free, Hayek was showered with praise from her loyal followers.

