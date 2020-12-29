Salma Hayek in sexy bikini says goodbye to 2020 (photos)

Salma Hayek said ‘goodbye’ to 2020 with a sexy post in a bikini on a beach. The hot actress shared a photo showing off her busty figure in a pink bikini with a beautiful exotic beach, which she did not disclose as the backdrop with her 16.8 million Instagram followers.

The 53-year-old wife of the French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault shared her two photos with a caption expressing her gratitude for being healthy.

“Last days of 2020. Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature. Últimos días de2020. Nunca he estado más agradecida de tener salud y estar en contacto con la naturaleza”, she wrote in English and her native Spanish.