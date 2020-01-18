Salma Hayek serves up killer cleavage in smoking hot throwback, fans go wild (photos)

Salma Hayek made the most of #ThrowbackThursday this week. The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram with the platform’s weekly hashtag, and she definitely served up a sizzler of a photo.

Salma did post a throwback a few days ago honoring friend Antonio Banderas’ Oscar nomination, but that snap was nowhere as sexy as today’s one. The “Frida” actress’ delivered her killer curves in an outfit that was both colorful and revealing – unsurprising that Salma’s fans have been going nuts over the pic.

Salma’s photo showed her back in the day. The actress had been photographed standing with her hands on her hips and against an azure blue wall.

Eyes were likely on the hottie herself, though. Hayek was rocking a super-tiny string top in blue, purple, orange, and white, with hints of pink adding further pops of color. The star had paired her cleavage-flaunting top with a patterned skirt.

The photo was ticking boxes for curves, abs, plus a reminder of the Mexican’s fierce beauty – Salma was piercing the camera with a direct gaze, wearing red lipstick, plus rocking her hair in a high bun.

