Salvini: Italian ports will remain closed for illegal immigrants

NGOs who facilitate human trafficking will not be welcome to Italian ports

The Italian Interior Minister Mateo Salvini insists that the ports of Italy will remain closed to NGOs and traffickers who bring immigrants to Italy.

He had previously complained to Germany that while immigrants often are on board German-flagged ships, they instead of going to Germany they always choose Italian ports.

