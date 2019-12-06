Salvini stops eating Nutella because it has Turkish hazelnuts

Italian former Minister and leader of right-wing populist party League of the North, Matteo Salvini stopped eating one of Italy’s famous nutritional product, Nutella hazelnut praline, after he found out it had ingredients from Turkey.

During a party event at the city of Ravenna, Salvini informed the crowd that he had cut the product out of his diet after a supporter had commented on a photo of him eating Nutella.

«Nutella; Do you know my lady how I have changed? Because I found out that Nutella uses Turkish hazelnuts and I prefer to support businesses using Italian products, I prefer to eat Italian and help Italian farmers,” Salvini explained.