Samos earthquake: Island declared in state of Emeregncy (photos-video)

By order of the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias, and the decision of the Secretary-General of Civil Protection, Vassilios Papageorgiou, the Municipalities of Eastern and Western Samos have been declared in a state of Civil Protection Emergency following the destructive effects of the powerful earthquake that occurred in the area on 30-10-2020.

This state of civil emergency will last until April 30, 2021.

The island is reeling from the effects of the 6.7 tremor which left two teenagers – 15-year-old Claire and 17-year-old Aris – dead, while major damage mainly to old buildings, museums, and archeological sites, including the collapse of part of the church in Karlovasi, were also recorded.

The earthquake was felt throughout Greece and caused the death of at least 25 people on the other side of the Aegean, in Smyrna, Turkey.

In the meantime, more than 60 aftershocks have already been recorded, with the strongest measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale, while most were measured 3 to 4 on the Richter scale.