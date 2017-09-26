Samothraki: Destruction of Biblical proportions after heavy rainfalls (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

The heavy rain that hit Greece in the late hours of Monday caused serious problems in many parts of the country and especially the island of Samothraki at the northern Aegean.

The island was hit very hard by the phenomena. Streets, houses and houses were flooded. Four people had to be rescued from their flooded car.

The island is “cut in half” as several roads have been damaged.

The schools on the island will remain closed until further notice.

The weather is expected to improve by Tuesday night.

