Samsung Tops Weakening Smartphone Market (infographic)

Despite suffering an 18.9 percent year-over-year decline in shipments in the first quarter of 2020, Samsung regained the top spot in the global smartphone market after having temporarily passed the crown to Apple in Q4 2019. According to IDC, Samsung shipped 58.3 million phones in the first three months of 2020, down from 71.9 million the year before.

Meanwhile Apple fell back into third place, after suffering the expected drop-off in sales after a very strong holiday quarter. Second place belonged to Chinese tech giant Huawei, despite also suffering a double-digit decline in shipments due to the coronavirus lockdown in its home market.

