Santorini and Crete rocked by 4.8 magnitude earthquake

The islands of Crete and Santorini were rocked by 4.8 magnitude earthquake in the Richter scale at 10:57 in the morning on Monday.

According to the Geodynamic Institute’s automatic alert system, the tremor was 55.2 kilometres deep.

The vibration was brief but was felt by the residents on the two islands.

As seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos explained, “this earthquake should not worry us much though its size means that more earthquakes could occur”.

He added that the earthquake was intermediate with a focal depth of 55km. and “these earthquakes are generally isolated and we are not likely to expect aftershocks.”