Santorini hotel Aigialos wins Gourmet Award 2020 1st prize

Kyrimai Hotel in Laconia won 2nd runner up in Best Historic Hotel with a story

The Aigialos Hotel in Santorini won the Gourmet Award 2020 at the 7th Annual Historic Hotels of Europe Awards.

The winners were announced on Monday, February 24, 2020, at a gala ceremony at the Hotel Stefanie in Vienna and in celebrating the historic hotels of Europe that offer unique, and profound cultural experiences to their guests.

The Aigialos Hotel is the “teaser” of Greek national cuisine, as the description of the award given to the hotel says. Its guests and those who dine there loved the food so much that it proved to be top-notch in terms of gastronomy.

Third runner-up in the category of Gourmet Award 2020 was the Avli Lounge Apartment Hotel and second was the Dalen Hotel in Norway. The Kyrimai Hotel is also runner-up in the Best Historic Hotels category to tell a story. The other award-winning hotels were …

Historic Hotel Castle Award 2020

– Castello di Gargonza, Italy

– Second runner-up: Chateau Liblice, Czech Republic

– Third runner-up: Roch Castle, WalesCity

Historic Hotel Award 2020

– Hotel Stefanie, Vienna

– Second runner-up: Hotel Restaurant Schwarzer Bock, Germany

– Third: Hotel Flanders, Belgium

Historic Hotel Countryside Award 2020

– Renvyle House Hotel, Ireland

– Second runner-up: Hotel Alte Goste, Italy

-Third runner-up: L´Unicorno, Italy

Historic Hotel Spa Award 2020

– Rübezahl-Marienbad Hotel & Spa, Czech Republic

– Second runner-up: Hotel Royal Palace, Slovakia

– Third runner-up: No.1 Square Hotel & Spa, Ireland

Historic Hotel Wedding Experience 2020

– Sierakow Manor, Poland

– Second runner-up: Hotel Restaurant Schloss Wartegg, Switzerland

– Third runner-up: Ghan House, Ireland

Best Historic Hotel with “A Story to Tell” 2020

– Antiq Palace, Slovenia

– Second: Kyrimai Hotel, Greece

– Third runner-up: Hotel Falken, Switzerland

Most Romantic Historic Hotel Award 2020

– Kasteel Sterkenburg, Netherlands

– Second runner-up: Villa Astra, Croatia

– Third runner-up: Relais Antico Monastero San Biagio, Italy

