Sarah Houchens is an officially certified hot model (videos-photos)

Sarah Houchens is a name you should remember now that Christmas is ahead of us.

Why? Well, we all know that after Christmas we put on some extra weight.

But have no fear. Sarah is a not your “regular” fitness model; according to her CV she is an American Council on Exercise (ACE) Certified Personal Trainer.

You need, however, to be around Silver Spring in Maryland, USA to enjoy her training sessions.

If not, just remember not to eat too much during the Christmas Holidays and enjoy with us her hot photos…

See Also:

Egypt just unveiled the first restaurant at the Great Pyramids ever

Greek Foreign Minister: “Turkey is a ‘jihadist travel agency” in the East Med”