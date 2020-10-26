Sarah Houchens is an officially certified hot model (videos-photos)

Sarah Houchens is a name you should remember now that Christmas is ahead of us.
Why? Well, we all know that after Christmas we put on some extra weight.
But have no fear. Sarah is a not your “regular” fitness model; according to her CV she is an American Council on Exercise (ACE) Certified Personal Trainer.
You need, however, to be around Silver Spring in Maryland, USA to enjoy her training sessions.
If not, just remember not to eat too much during the Christmas Holidays and enjoy with us her hot photos…
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Magic happens in the moments when you least expect it 🖤✨ @kodastyles _ #stayinspired #tan #fitgirls #squats #glutesworkout #staywild #blondes
Egypt just unveiled the first restaurant at the Great Pyramids ever
Greek Foreign Minister: “Turkey is a ‘jihadist travel agency” in the East Med”
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Happy Friday 💋🖤 Show me your plans for tonight using only emojis 👻💄🍷🛁🌃💤 _ #90sstyle #90svintage #blackoutfit #fridaynight #loungestyle #naturalbeauty
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Refusing to let go of this tan ☀️ _ #tropical #tan #beachvibes #sunshine #fitgirls #fitnessjourney #florida
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Morning sunbeams ☀️🤍 @samaralovesus _ #morningvibes #sunshine #whitelingerie #vintagestyle #90svintage #fashionblogger #styleinspo
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
What’s your favorite motivational quote? 🦋 _ I know I post a lot – but would love to hear from you guys!! Comment below ✨ _ Wearing @nvgtn 💙 New launch date coming soon 👀 _ #nvgtn #motivationalquotes #fitnessmotivation #absworkout #fitbody #morningmotivation #loungewear