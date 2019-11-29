Sarah Stage a.k.a. the “Six-Pack Mom”! (photos)

Sarah Stage is a model with 2,3 million Instagram followers and two children.
She is known as “Six-Pack Mom” for maintaining her abdominal definition throughout two pregnancies.
This 33-year-old babe is an unstoppable gym-machine and the result is sizzling hot!
I don’t normally share too much about my post baby body but lately i noticed my body is still not fully healed. My abs are still separated, although they have been getting stronger from core exercises. Anyone else relate to the slow healing process of a c section ? What’s allowed me to be happy is self appreciation and love. Hoping this is a reminder to love yourself, you are amazing. TAG A FRIEND WHO YOU CARE ABOUT #momof2 (marble bikini @fashionnova )
Yesssss to this quote ??♀️ “Repeat after me. I’m not a BAD mom. I’m a GOOD mom who had a BAD day!” The mom shaming, you guys it has to stop! In tough times it’s the support from other women and mothers, that help us survive. I could pretend like everything is perfect and not share real moments.. but I choose to share it all.. And as much as we want to protect our kids from getting hurt, accidents happen and no one is perfect, and it doesn’t make us bad moms.. it makes us stronger moms ?? Thanks for getting me out of the house to enjoy a much needed workout @amandaeliselee and @boohoo fam. Was nice seeing all of you #boohoobabes For you ladies asking about this outfit the link is my IG story ?
In @fashionnova SOOO just KEEPING IT REAL, and hoping to have an open discussion, please tell me a great dr. doctor in LA area because after breastfeeding for over 3 years, i think it’s time for a re do??and If you are too embarrassed to comment it’s fine maybe you can tell me on behalf of a “friend”? or send me a DM ❤
TMI but I’ve officially stopped breastfeeding a month ago… but. Um.. when does the milk stop coming in? ?? I’ve technically been breastfeeding for over 3 years so not sure what to expect ??♀️ Also, should u expect saggy boobs too? These are questions that u can’t find the answers to on google and no one talks about !
Anyone else find themselves unmotivated to hit the gym this time of year? ??♀️ We all have our reasons as to why it can be challenging to get a workout in. My excuse this week was the kids being sick, but honestly none of us are perfect and as long as you make a commitment to being consistent, and have an organized game plan for the upcoming week, you won’t feel overwhelmed. I talk about how to stay consistent in my IG stories. I also wanted to take a moment to thank all of you guys for your sweet messages about the boys being sick, they are feeling much better now ❤
Some of the funniest messages I’ve read are “Aren’t you too old to be modeling lingerie?” And “You’re a mother put some clothes on!” Listen, 30 something is the new 20 something, honestly, now that I’m in my mid thirties and 2 kids later, I’ve never felt more comfortable in my skin. If you are a mom, it’s even more reason to be proud of our bodies, we created life!!! And the lingerie part… how do you think we got Prego in the first place Harriet? ? DO YOU AGREE? Since Logan was born i have really been trying to build muscle and not let breastfeeding stand in the way of reaching my fitness goals. I want to show other women that having a baby is just the beginning to achieving your ideal body. I created the ultimate fitness guide to help you mamas out there to gain the confidence you deserve to have. There’s still 10 spots left to sign up for my Fitsgiving Challenge (LINK IN BIO)