Sarah Stage a.k.a. the “Six-Pack Mom”! (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Fitness babe of the day

Related Stories

Sarah Stage is a model with 2,3 million Instagram followers and two children.

She is known as “Six-Pack Mom” for maintaining her abdominal definition throughout two pregnancies.

This 33-year-old babe is an unstoppable gym-machine and the result is sizzling hot!

Yesssss to this quote ??‍♀️ “Repeat after me. I’m not a BAD mom. I’m a GOOD mom who had a BAD day!” The mom shaming, you guys it has to stop! In tough times it’s the support from other women and mothers, that help us survive. I could pretend like everything is perfect and not share real moments.. but I choose to share it all.. And as much as we want to protect our kids from getting hurt, accidents happen and no one is perfect, and it doesn’t make us bad moms.. it makes us stronger moms ?? Thanks for getting me out of the house to enjoy a much needed workout @amandaeliselee and @boohoo fam. Was nice seeing all of you #boohoobabes For you ladies asking about this outfit the link is my IG story ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη FITNESS GUIDE??SarahStage.com (@sarahstage) στις

Already have baby fever… trying to convince hubby for a baby girl ??‍♀️ Any tips for a girl once we are ready ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη FITNESS GUIDE??SarahStage.com (@sarahstage) στις

Some of the funniest messages I’ve read are “Aren’t you too old to be modeling lingerie?” And “You’re a mother put some clothes on!” Listen, 30 something is the new 20 something, honestly, now that I’m in my mid thirties and 2 kids later, I’ve never felt more comfortable in my skin. If you are a mom, it’s even more reason to be proud of our bodies, we created life!!! And the lingerie part… how do you think we got Prego in the first place Harriet? ? DO YOU AGREE? Since Logan was born i have really been trying to build muscle and not let breastfeeding stand in the way of reaching my fitness goals. I want to show other women that having a baby is just the beginning to achieving your ideal body. I created the ultimate fitness guide to help you mamas out there to gain the confidence you deserve to have. There’s still 10 spots left to sign up for my Fitsgiving Challenge (LINK IN BIO)

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη FITNESS GUIDE??SarahStage.com (@sarahstage) στις

Thanks @buffalojeans & @maximmag for making me your July Buffalo babe ☺

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη FITNESS GUIDE??SarahStage.com (@sarahstage) στις

Tags With: