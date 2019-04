SAS in a jam at the Doughnut after soldier shot during GCHQ exercise

They are the elite British soldiers who can be relied upon to keep a cool head under the most extreme pressure in the harshest environments.

Sometimes, however, even the best of the best have mishaps, as two SAS operatives discovered the hard way when one of them accidentally shot the other in the arm with a live bullet during an exercise at GCHQ.

It happened during a mock operation at the intelligence agency’s headquarters in Cheltenham, known as the Doughnut for its shape.

Read more HERE