Sasa Basta is back and she is still insanely hot! (photos)

To most men in Greece the name Sasa Basta conjures up images oozing sexiness and provocative poses. The model-TV persona was on most covers of Greek lifestyle magazines in the 2000’s stirring the imagination of everyone in showbiz.

The hot babe has struck again, as she shared a photo with her Instagram followers reminding us all that sex appeal and hotness are commodities she never lost.

Since those day, Sasa has married and settled down and is a mom.

However, in her last Instagram post, she revived some of the hotness she became famous for, as she uploaded photos in a tiny black bikini and driving her followers crazy.