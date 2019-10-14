Satanic panic freezes sale of witches’ prison!

Having been terrorized by “evil spirits” the owner moved out in 2008 and has repeatedly tried to sell the property…

Once a prison for people (mostly women) accused of witchcraft, what is held to be Britain’s most haunted house is up for sale – again.

Known as “ The Cage ” in St Osyth, England, this historic building has been owned by Vanessa Mitchell since 2004. Having been terrorized by “ evil spirits ” she moved out in 2008 and has repeatedly tried to sell the property. Now, for a third time, it is on the market with an asking price of £260,000 ($293,188).

Vanessa told reporters at the Clacton and Frinton Gazette that in 2008 “she fled the house after she was physically attacked by spirits.” She also claims she was “plagued by ghostly figures” who she says pushed her over while pregnant and that she “witnessed mysterious blood splatters”. Furthermore, Vanessa claims that on one occasion she was “ spanked on the bottom by a demonic entity”, evidence, it would appear, that ghosts have functioning hormonal systems.

Read more HERE