Satanic Temple settles with Netflix over baphomet statue for $50mn

Netflix has agreed to give the devil his due and credit the designers of a demonic statue that the company had used without permission on the set of a new TV show.

While the Satanic Temple doesn’t care much for the conventional laws of morality, it seems they do have a great deal of respect for copyright law.

The Satanists and Netflix reached an agreement this Wednesday regarding the $50mn dollar copyright lawsuit filed earlier this month, according to a statement posted on the Temple’s website. The lawsuit claimed that the streaming service’s new show “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” featured an unauthorized copy of a statue belonging the church.

