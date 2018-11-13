Saucy Ria Antioniou in…the “world of men” (photos)

Ria Antoniou has been pursuing a career as a model and TV presenter in Italy for the past few years with notable success. It is no surprise that the blonde Greek bombshell has been received with open arms by the Italian audience, especially the males, as she often flaunts her incredibly sexy physical attributes. Her beautiful eyes and facial features combined with a voluptuous body -that derriere is to die for- are definitely a killer combination.

In one of her latest posts on Instagram, topless Ria shared a black and white photo wearing men’s shirt captioned “In the world of men”.

In one of her sexiest appearances yet on an Italian TV show, Ria had acted out the legendary interrogation scene of “Basic Instinct” when Sharon Stone wore no underwear.

Man’s World 💄💋 #blacknwhite Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ria antoniou (@riaantonioy) στις 12 Νοέ, 2018 στις 2:32 μμ PST