Saudi Arabia intercepts missile over Riyadh! (VIDEO) (Upd)

Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya just reported that the country’s air defence forces intercepted one missile.

At least three blasts have been heard by witnesses.

This attack is linked to the ongoing conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and the Yemenite rebels.

It is not the first time that the air defence forces of the country shoot down missiles fired against Saudi Aradia as only last month seven missiles launched by the rebels were intercepted over Riyadh.

The falling debris from those missiles killed one Egyptian man. He is the first victim on Saudi ground since the beginning of the conflict in 2015.