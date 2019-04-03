Saudi Arabia is “paying large monthly sums to Khashoggi’s children”

The journalist’s son was summoned to the royal palace last year & met with both King Salman & the Crown Prince

The children of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have reportedly received luxurious houses and large monthly payments from the Saudi government as compensation for their father’s death.

The payments to Khashoggi’s four children are part of an effort by the Saudi government to discourage them from criticizing the kingdom or Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, over their father’s murder, according to the Washington Post.

Khashoggi’s two sons and two daughters were all given houses in the coastal of Jeddah worth around $4 million (£3 million) each and are receiving monthly payments of $10,000 or more.

This is a picture for the ages. #Khashoggi‘s son, Salah, is summoned to the palace and has to shake hands with the man accused of ordering his father’s murder. pic.twitter.com/83W3SGkY6z — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) October 23, 2018

The children may be in line for even larger payouts after the trial of some of Khashoggi’s suspected killers. Saudi Arabia retains a culture of “blood money” payments where the families of convicted killers make payments to the families of victims.

Read more HERE