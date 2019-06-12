Saudi Arabian Airlines launches direct Athens-Riyadh flights

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) launched its direct flights to Athens from Riyadh last Wednesday, June 5.

Saudia will operate 4 flights on the specific route each Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Saudia’s first flight to Athens International Airport was attended by high-level representatives from the airport administration, official guests from the Saudi Embassy in Athens, representatives from Saudia’s international sales division, as well as Greek representatives from Intermodal Air. Athens International Airport welcomed the first flight with the traditional water arch at the airport runway.