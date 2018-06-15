Saudi Arabia’s devastating aerial bombardment In Yemen (infographic)

The Saudi-led coalition has launched an all-out assault on the rebel-held port of Hudaydah in Yemen. The coastal city is vitally important as it’s where most aid shipments arrive for people in rebel-held regions. Aid agencies have warned that the assault could cut off those supply lines and endanger the lives of up to 200,000 people in the city. Across Yemen, eight million people are already at risk of starvation.

On Wednesday, coalition warplanes and warships struck fortifications in the city while pro-government Yemeni fighters are massed to the south, along with troops from Sudan and the UAE. Given the importance of the assault, the following infographic takes a look at the scale of the aerial campaign over Yemen, a campaign that has been ongoing for more then three years. The highest number of airstrikes by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Morocco and other coalition partners was recorded in September 2015, a total of 920. In April of this year, there were just under 400.

Reliable statistics about the war in Yemen are notoriously difficult to come by. This infographic was created using data from both Al Jazeera and the Yemen Data Project, the latter a non-profit organization which monitors airstrikes in the country.

source: statista