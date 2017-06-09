Saudi football authorities sorry for players’ reaction during minute of silence over London terror victims

The Saudi Arabian football federation has apologised over their players’ failure to observe the moment of silence in honour of the victims of the London terror attack during World Cup Qualifier against Australia in Adelaide.

When the stadium announcer called for a minute’s silence to honour the victims of last weekend’s attack, including Australian women Kirsty Boden and Sara Zelenak, the Socceroos on the field lined up at the centre circle with arms on their teammates’ shoulders.

Their opponents from Saudi Arabia, however, spread out to various parts of the field in formation, with some players appearing to mill around.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said it “deeply regrets and unreservedly apologises for any offence caused” by the players’ actions.

source: abc.net.au