Saudi investment initiative website crashes after being hacked

The Future Investment Initiative, the Saudi conference which has grabbed headlines in the past two weeks as participants have pulled out, appears to have had its official website hacked on Monday.

The website’s main page was taken over with an image of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman weilding a sword aimed at dead journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s head in a scene reminiscent of Islamic State beheadings.

Siemens’s chief executive said on Monday he would not attend the three-day conference in Saudi Arabia after the country admitted that journalist Khashoggi had been killed in its consulate in Istanbul.

The German engineering giant was one of the last companies to decide against sending its top executive to the conference after Riyadh sought to cover up Khashoggi’s Oct. 2 death before admitting to a “grave mistake”.

