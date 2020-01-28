Saudi Royal Family personal stewardess joins “My Style Rocks” reality fashion show (photos)

Kyriaki Katsogresaki is one of the two new contestants who joined Greek fashion reality TV show “My Style Rocks” and has managed to stand out with her eloquence and overall presence. The flight attendant, originally from Crete, said she had fulfilled her second dream of working in fashion and taking part in a reality TV show.

Many people might know her as the personal stewardess of the royal family of Saudi Arabia. Kyriaki had told Eleonora Meleti on her talk show “Midnight” about the trials she had to go through to get the job as stewardess of the Saudi Royal family. She said she had to agree to sign a strict confidentiality agreement while describing the sheer opulence she lived in at the Royal Palace.

“I have signed a confidentiality agreement with the royal family and I keep everything I see and hear to myself. It is forbidden to learn the Arabic language because they do not want us to understand what they are saying. We find out where we will be travelling with the Royal Family at the last minute of a day before our departure”, she said.