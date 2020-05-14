Saudi takeover of Newcastle Utd. could be blocked by UK government

The takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium has hit significant political obstacles which could hold up any sale of the club.
Giles Watling MP, a Conservative member of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, has called for that select committee to hold an evidence session on Saudi-based piracy of British sport including Premier League football.
The Premier League, which has its lawyers studying the proposed £300 million takeover, has itself previously urged action against Saudi Arabia by the US and British governments over piracy of match broadcasts by the Saudi-based beoutQ operation.
