Scarface remake set to be directed by Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino

Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino is now set to direct Universal Pictures’ reimagination of Scarface.

The studio has been in development on the project for quite some time, going back to 2011, with David Ayer and Antoine Fuqua previously attached at directors as Deadline has broken the news on this project over various points. United Artists distributed the 1932 Howard Hawks-Richard Rosson movie, while Universal released the iconic 1983 Brian De Palma movie that starred Al Pacino as Cuban gangster Tony Montana.

In the 1932 Scarface, an Italian (Paul Muni) took over Chicago, and in the De Palma remake, Montana cornered the cocaine trade in 1980s Miami, only to be consumed by it.

The new movie will be set in Los Angeles. The pic’s shooting script will be off of Joel Coen and Ethan Coen’s version, who’ve been with the project for at least three years, with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio.

