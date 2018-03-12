Scarlett Johansson: “Lips to die for”, study shows

Emma Watson does not have so desirable lips

According to a survey of 560 plastic surgeons from 35 countries, Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has the perfect lips. The experts claimed that the most attractive lips in were considered those that had a balanced symmetry regarding their fullness, something both the Hollywood hottie, along with model Rosie Huntington possessed. The head of the study was Dr Paul Heidekrueger from Munich, who had in the past conducted studies on the perfect size of female buttocks and ears of Caucasian women. Another Hollywood actress, Emma Watson appears to be on the opposite side of the spectrum, according to the study, as her upper lip is thinner.

