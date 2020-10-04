Scary crash on the Athens-Sounio coastal road of 2 cars and a motorcycle (video)

A video posted on social media from Attica shows the scary moment a car veers into the opposite lane and crashes into an oncoming vehicle before slamming into a motorcycle.

Miraculously, no fatalities were reported from the accident, which took place Saturday night on the curve of the Athens-Sounio coastal avenue at an area known as Limanakia at the height of Varkiza, where youth frequent and organise races.

As can be seen in the footage, the driver of a silver Fiat Punto, heading towards Vouliagmeni, enters loses control at high speed and crosses into the opposite lane and smashes the side of a Ford Fiesta.

Before the two vehicles collide head-on, both motorists manage to swerve their cars resulting in the former crashing the side of the Fiesta. As a result of the initial crash, the Fiat hits a passing motorcycle with two riders, who end up on the asphalt.

The accident was recorded by onlookers who had gathered at the point to watch impromptu races.