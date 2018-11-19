Scary videos of huge waves destroying seafront apartments in Spain (videos)

Huge waves of up to 12 metres destroyed seafront apartment balconies at a popular tourist town, prompting a number of evacuations in Spain.

Footage shows waves reaching the third-floor of a block of flats in Mesa del Mar in the north-west of Tenerife.

Alvaro Davila, mayor of the municipality of Tacoronte which Mesa del Mar is part of, said 65 apartments in two blocks facing the ocean had been evacuated.

He also confirmed no-one had been injured in the scare, which followed the evacuation of 39 people from two buildings in Garichico on the island’s north east coast.

The incidents happened after regional government officials decreed a state of alert as a fierce storm battered the north of Tenerife and other parts of the Canary Islands.

source: mirror.co.uk

Ola arrancando barandas en balcones en el Marisol de Mesa del mar, Tenerife 🏢🌊🌊🌊 #FMACANARIAS pic.twitter.com/4gdWSnDNvq — Nelson J. Acosta 📸 (@NelsonAcosta80) November 18, 2018