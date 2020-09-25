Scary woman in ‘demonic possessed’ seizure on airplane (unsettling video)

This is the shocking moment a woman on a flight to Michigan appeared to have a meltdown in the air acting as she was “demonically” possessed.

Video filmed by a fellow passenger shows the woman screaming as she climbs the seats – many of which are empty between rows of travellers.

The distressed passenger appears with her surgical face mask pulled down on her chin as she yells profanities at the top of her lungs.

A cabin crew member asks her to take her seat but stands in shock after she’s ignored.

At one point, the woman wearing casual joggers and a jacket, clings onto the top of the overheard cabin bins containing hand luggage and shouts, ‘We’re going to f*** all night b***h,’ repeatedly.

also read

Olympiakos advance to Champions League group stage for 20th time

Amazon: More Than An Online Store (infographic)

She does not appear to be speaking to anyone in particular and she stands on the arm and neck rests to project her statements to the rest of the plane.

Throughout, the woman is seen using the tops of the overhead bins to gain leverage and thrust her hips forward.

One passenger speculated she was under the influence of drugs.

source dailymail.co.uk