Schäuble’s shocking statement: “Saving lives should not be paramount concern”!

Τhe German constitution’s right to human dignity “does not exclude the possibility that we must die”!…

Over the weekend, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) advocated for a more even calculus between public health and the economic and social consequences of a prolonged shutdown, fearing an overload of state capacities.

But, moreover, in a shocking cynical statement, he disagreed with subordinating all other concerns to the goal of saving lives, claiming “this in its absolutism is not correct”, arguing that the German constitution’s right to human dignity “does not exclude the possibility that we must die”!…

“We must not leave decisions to the virologists alone, but must also weigh up the enormous economic, social, psychological and other implications. To simply shut everything down for two years would have terrible consequences”, he told Der Tagesspiegel in an interview published Sunday (26 April).

Source: euractiv