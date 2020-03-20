School closures extended until April 10 due to coronavirus

All domestic and foreign excursions are also banned

A Joint Ministerial Decision, expected to be published tomorrow, will extend the closure on schools of all grades, and the suspension of all educational excursions at home and abroad, until April 10, due to coronavirus.

The decision was made following a recommendation by the national public health protection committee against coronavirus, Covid-19.

The Education Minister said on TV that school year would not be lost, but authorities were examining measures such as extending the school year and reducing curriculum.

also read

Attica district closes parks and groves to public

Shocking: 627 people die in a single day in Italy from coronavirus