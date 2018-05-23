School teaches Chinese men how to flirt for $4,500 (video)

With 33.6 million more men than women in China, busy schedules and dating apps can make meeting a partner a huge headache.

So, one dating school is on a mission to help teach young Chinese how to successfully woo potential partners through a series of intensive online and in-person courses.

From conversation classes to dancing lessons, some of this school’s clients are willing to pay big bucks to go from timid to confident: one-on-one coaching costs $4,500.