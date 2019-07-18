Schoolgirl friends torture classmate, disfigure & strangle her for being too attractive

The body of Viktoria Averina, 17, was found at an abandoned Russian building site

Two teenage girls have been arrested on suspicion of murdering their close friend and former classmate because ‘she was too attractive’.

The disfigured body of Viktoria Averina, 17, known as Vika, was found at an abandoned building site in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk.

Her face had been torn with pieces of broken glass and she was ‘cruelly tortured’ before being strangled to death.

Initially, police believed a male ‘maniac’ was behind the brutal killing but now two former school classmates, both 16, have been detained on suspicion of murder.

The teens, named only by first names Lina and Irina, have confessed to killing the girl who was thought to have been a close friend, according to law enforcement.