Sci-Fi writer claims “Lord of the Rings” is…racist due to treatment of Orcs!

Sci-Fi and fantasy writer Andy Duncan claimed in a podcast that J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books are racist, citing the negative perceptions associated with the evil Orcs.

“It’s hard to miss the repeated notion in Tolkien that some races are just worse than others, or that some peoples are just worse than others,” declared Duncan recently on the Geek’s Guide to the Galaxy podcast. “And this seems to me—in the long term, if you embrace this too much—it has dire consequences for yourself and for society.”

“In many ways President Trump is unique, but in many ways we have seen his like before,” he continued. “We have seen the forces that he has tapped into on the ascendency before… As Tolkien well knew, the war is never quite over, and it has a tendency to show up right there in your own hometown when you’re least expecting it.”

Read more HERE