Science Fiction: A journey into the unknown at Onassis Cultural Centre

The exhibition is complemented by a series of parallel events at various stages of the Onassis Cultural Centre (OCC)

The Onassis Cultural Centre (OCC) joins forces once again with London’s Barbican Centre for a new show titled “Science Fiction: A Journey into the Unknown” that opened on October 9, 2017 and runs until January 14, 2018.

The celebrated exhibition – curated by Swiss historian Patrick Gyger – is set up in four sections (Extraordinary Voyages, Space Odysseys, Wonderful New Worlds and Outermost Frontiers) and aims to shed light on the long-standing influence of science fiction on the wide spectrum of contemporary culture; from art and design to cinema and literature.