Science Fiction: A journey into the unknown at Onassis Cultural Centre

The celebrated exhibition – curated by Swiss historian Patrick Gyger – is set up in four sections (Extraordinary Voyages, Space Odysseys, Wonderful New Worlds and Outermost Frontiers) and aims to shed light on the long-standing influence of science fiction on the wide spectrum of contemporary culture; from art and design to cinema and literature.
With a range of more than 800 works on display stemming from sci-fi’s vast realm in its every form and aspect, such as iconic books, comics and exhibits from renowned science fiction movies, visitors will have the opportunity to step into an unknown world that seems very familiar indeed – from Jules Verne’s handwritten texts and drawings to the dystopian world of Margaret Atwood in The Handmaid’s Tale and from Darth Vader’s helmets in cinematic Star Wars to humanoid robot Ava from the movie Ex Machina.
The exhibition also features science fiction inspired artworks of contemporary artists whereas it is also complemented by a series of parallel events at various stages of the Onassis Cultural Centre (OCC), such as concerts, discussions, educational programs, workshops and movie screenings (the latter of which both at the OCC as well as at nearby Odeon Star City cinema complex featuring a series of short and full-length feature films every Tuesday until 12/12).
For more information and the full programme of the parallel events please see here: www.sgt.gr
Source: visitgreece.gr