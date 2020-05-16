Scientists have discovered real-life Kermit the Frog living in Costa Rica!

The new species known as Hyalinobatrachium dianae made its first appearance to the world in the February issue of the taxonomy journal Zootaxa

Kermit the Frog’s nearly identical twin has been discovered deep in the jungles of Costa Rica. New species are discovered every day, sometimes in the most unexpected places. Scientists have been working in the Talamanca Mountains for over a century, but it wasn’t until this year that a tiny, semi-translucent frog resembling a real-life Kermit the Frog hopped under their radar.

The new species known as Hyalinobatrachium dianae made its first appearance to the world in the February issue of the taxonomy journal Zootaxa. Glass frogs are characterized by a lack of skin pigmentation. There are 149 known glass frog species, 14 of which have been found in Costa Rica.

This cute see-through species of frog is rare and only found in parts of Central and South America. The H. Dianae glass frog is one of the most translucent of all; in fact you can actually see the frog’s organs through their underbelly. It’s not the translucent quality that resembles real-life Kermit The Frog, but instead those adorable big, bright black and white eyes.

See Also:

Bumbling Joe Biden gaffes again – COVID-19 killed millions of Americans

Read more: Nature and Animal