Scientists just worked out the total amount of matter in the universe

How much matter is there in the universe? It’s a mind-boggling question, and involves a daunting amount of maths – but California scientists say they have figured it out.

In total, matter – the stuff from which humans and objects on Earth are made – makes up around a third of the total matter and energy in the universe.

If it was spread out across the space in the universe, it would mean just six hydrogen atoms per cubic meter, says study author Mohamed Abdullah, a graduate student at the University of California, Riverside.

The research was published in the Astrophysical Journal.

But 80% of that is dark matter, a mysterious form of matter which is still not fully understood, says Abdullah.

