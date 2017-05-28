Scottish holidaymaker films huge whirlpool just meters from his balcony on the coast of Corfu

The powerful spinning mass of water was several metres in diameter

A Scottish holidaymaker filmed the incredible moment a huge whirlpool was whipped up by strong winds on the Corfu coast just metres from the balcony of his getaway home.

Kieran Dickson had just arrived to the seaside village of Kassiopi, Corfu, when he saw the powerful winds causing the waves to spin around, creating a whirlpool several metres in diameter.

A short clip of the phenomenon, which Mr Dickson said lasted for five minutes, shows the dangerous spiral of water off the northeast point of the Greek island.