Scottish Prof links mysterious Pictish symbols & distant Gobekli Tepe signs

The Picts were an ancient race of people who from at least the 1st century AD dominated the northern territories of what is known today as Scotland. In the works of Roman propaganda they are savages. But refreshingly, new findings over the last two years have informed us that they had a written language at least 1,700 years ago and they were a highly-developed culture. But now, it’s time for something completely different!

Most famous for their geometric and stylized animal symbols which they carved into standing stones and tattooed onto their bodies, the original meanings of Picts’ symbols remains a mystery – but every year it seems a different scientist adds a little more to our understanding of what was undoubtedly a rich and thriving Pictish culture.

Read more HERE