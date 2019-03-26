“Scotty” is the new largest T-Rex in the world

The mightiest Tyrannosaurus rex on record is a behemoth named Scotty, who — during its lifetime on Earth about 65 million years ago — weighed a honking 19,555 lbs. (8,870 kilograms), or about as much as 6.5 Volkswagen Beetles, a new study finds.

Scotty was so massive, it edged out Sue, the famous T. rex at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, as heavyweight champ.

In all, Scotty is about 880 lbs. (400 kg) heavier than Sue, “which is a lot by human standards, but not as much when you’re dealing with a tyrannosaur,” said study lead researcher Scott Persons, a paleontologist at the University of Alberta.

source: livecience.com