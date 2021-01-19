Sea smoke – Water ‘steaming’ during Leandros snow front

Snow front “Leandros” that swept across Greece brought with it a rather peculiar natural phenomenon. During the front’s movement across the sea, a misty-type of smoke emerged over the sea and lakes.

“Leandros” front manifested with the movement of very cold air masses over our country, causing temperatures to reach 10 degrees below normal values.

also read

Greece to expand territorial waters east of Crete: Greek Foreign Affairs Minister

Chinese doctors were told to lie about the deadly Covid-19 virus, ITV documentary says

At that time, the formation of white smoke was observed in several sea areas and lakes, giving a feeling that the water surface was steaming. This phenomenon is called sea smoke or frost smoke or steam fog.

On the shores of Lemnos and Argolis respectively, sea smoke emerged, reducing visibility near the sea surface. Sea smoke can be observed besides the sea, in lakes, and large rivers and develops when very cold air masses are transported over warmer water surfaces.

It forms when a light wind of very cold air mixes with a shallow layer of saturated warm air immediately above the warmer water. The warmer air is cooled beyond the dew point and can no longer hold as much water vapor, so the excess condenses out. The effect is similar to the “steam” produced over a hot bath or a hot drink, or even an exercising person.