Sean Connery’s ashes to be scattered in his beloved Scotland: “That was his final wish”, says widow

Sean Connery is making one last trip to the beloved land of his birth

“We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish,” Connery’s widow, Micheline Roquebrune, told the Scottish Mail on Sunday about the Bond legend, who passed away on Oct.31 at his home in the Bahamas. He was aged 90.

“He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland,” she continued, adding that his family would like this to happen just as soon as the coronavirus restrictions allow.

“Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family’s intention to return to Scotland with him,” said Roquebrune, 91, who was married to the actor for 45 years.

“We would like to organize a memorial service for him in Scotland – that is our hope. But we cannot say when this will happen exactly”.

Roquebrune, who was with Connery when he died in his sleep at his home at Lyford Cay, Bahamas, also confirmed that the actor would be cremated at a private service in the Caribbean island.

