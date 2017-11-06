Seaplane passes Corfu test with…flying colours!

Three licenses have been obtained so far for Corfu, Paxi & Patras & there are processes going on for 34 more

Seaplane test flights were carried out successfully last weekend on the island of Corfy by Water Airports SA, in cooperation with K2 Smart Jets, Setouchi Holdings and Mitsui & Co, after seven years of attempts.

Andreas Karotsieris, the owner of K2 Smart Jets, said that this journey began seven years ago and the main aim is for the next tourist season to have operating flights. However, this depends on the bureaucratic mechanisms of the state.

Three licenses have been obtained so far for Corfu, Paxi and Patras and there are processes going on for 34 more bases in various areas in the Ionian, Crete, the Saronic Gulf, Attica, Cyclades and Dodecanese. The plans are for the flights to be regular, coming this spring, with two seaplanes.

Source: balkaneu.com