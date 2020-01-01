Search operation launched for missing, sole inhabitant of Greek islet

“I’m afraid that when I close my eyes the island will be taken over by the Turks. Erdogan has previously said that Kinaros is a place of worship”

Greek search and rescue teams are trying on Thursday to locate an elderly woman, the only resident of the islet of Kinaros in the Aegean sea, after she was gone missing for three days.

74-year-old Eirini Kotsatourchi, Mrs. Rinio as she is affectionately known, was last seen on Monday when a small boat brought supplies to the islet from the island of Amorgos.

Kotsatourchi was living alone in the island after her husband Nomikos Kotsatourchis died in 2013. Her only contact with the outside world in the winter months was the weekly arrival of the boat from Amorgos bringing essential supplies.

Kinaros is located west of Kalymnos and Leros and east of Amorgos. It is the second westernmost island of the Dodecanese after Astypalea and has an area of 4.5 square km.

Speaking to Greek daily Dimokratia in December, Kotsatourchi revealed her fears about Turkey taking over the islet. “I’m afraid that when I close my eyes the island will be taken over by the Turks. [Turkish President] Erdogan has previously said that Kinaros is a place of worship.”

Despite this, she stressed, she is not scared. “I have never felt threatened despite living in a place where Turkish fighter jets often fly over. I am not scared.”

Last Saturday, Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis visited the island and exchanged wishes for the New Year with the now missing woman.

On 11 February 2016, a Greek Navy Agusta-Bell AB212 PN28 helicopter crashed on the island of Kinaros during a night training mission, killing all three officers aboard.

Source: greek reporter